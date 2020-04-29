Two coronavirus patients recover in Jalna

A 37-year-old woman who was the second coronavirus patient to be detected in the Jalna district has recovered from the infection, a senior health official said on Wednesday. As the woman, resident of Patur tehsil, left the hospital, doctors and other staff clapped and cheered.

District civil surgeon Madhukar Rathod said the woman had tested positive for coronavirus on April 21. The first coronavirus patient in the district, a 65-year-old woman who tested positive on April 6, too had recovered from the infection but was receiving treatment for other ailments.