Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: UP govt to make provision for 52,000 more beds in various hospitals

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 29-04-2020 17:12 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 17:12 IST
COVID-19: UP govt to make provision for 52,000 more beds in various hospitals

The Uttar Pradesh government will make provision for additional 52,000 beds in various hospitals to effectively deal with the COVID-19 situation in the state, an official said on Wednesday. As many as 17,000 beds will be arranged by the Medical Health Department, while 35,000 will be arranged by the Medical Education Department.

Briefing reporters here, Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Information) Awanish Awasthi said, "Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the Medical Health Department and Medical Education Department to arrange additional beds so that patients do not face any problems." The Medical Health Department will arrange 10,000 beds in L-1 hospitals (mainly the community health centres), 5,000 beds in the L-2 hospitals (where oxygen facility is attached with the bed) and 2,000 in L-3 hospitals (where ventilators are available), he said. Similarly, the Medical Education Department will arrange 20,000 beds in L-1 hospitals, 10,000 beds in L-2 hospitals and 5,000 beds in L-3 hospitals, Awasthi added.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany expects record recession in 2020 due to coronavirus pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic will plunge Germanys economy into its deepest recession since World War Two, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Wednesday as the government cut its economic growth forecast for this year.Were facing major chall...

EU opens new legal case against Poland over muzzling judges

The European Unions executive on Wednesday started a new legal case against the nationalist Polish government over what it said was the muzzling of judges in the blocs largest ex-communist country. The EU has long accused the ruling Law and...

'How many have to die?': Neville voices fears over Premier League plans

Gary Neville fears Premier League players lives will be put at risk if football is rushed back too soon after the coronavirus-enforced lockdown in Britain. Premier League chiefs are aiming for a return to action in June and several clubs op...

Gilead's remdesivir meets main goal of trial in COVID-19 patients

Gilead Sciences Inc said on Wednesday its experimental antiviral drug, remdesivir, had met the main goal of a trial testing it in COVID-19 patients.The trial was being conducted by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020