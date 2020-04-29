Left Menu
NMCH corona special ward attendants on strike over non-payment of wages

Attendants of corona special ward of the Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) sat on an indefinite strike for not receiving their salaries for four months.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 29-04-2020 17:49 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 17:49 IST
Nalanda Medical College and Hospital. Image Credit: ANI

Attendants of corona special ward of the Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) sat on an indefinite strike for not receiving their salaries for four months. The employees have stopped working in the corona ward of the hospital, stating that they should immediately get an honorarium for four months. Holding placards in their hands, they have also put forward their six demands including salary on time.

Due to the strike of ward attendants, all the work procedures from admitting patients to discharging them and conducting tests are being affected since Tuesday. At present, there are 62 ward attendants in the NMCH and several patients are undergoing treatment in the corona ward of the hospital.

Nirmal Kumar, Superintendent of NMCH Hospital, told ANI that all these employees were hired from an outsourcing agency. "The agency pays their honorarium. The hospital administration will soon try to address their problems. As long as the ward attendants are on strike, permanent personnel are working in their place. We are having problems, but somehow the work is being done," he said. "This attitude is incorrect. They are not working since yesterday. So, we have sent a notice to the agency to look into the matter," he said. (ANI)

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

