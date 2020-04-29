Pb: 2 COVID-19 patients 'cured', discharged from govt hospital called back as they test positive

Left Menu
PTI | Jalandhar | Updated: 29-04-2020 19:16 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 19:16 IST
The doctors and para-medical staff at the Jalandhar Civil Hospital here have come under the scanner after two COVID-19 patients were “cured” and discharged only to be called back hours later as their test reports confirmed that they were still infected with the virus. One of the patients -- Vishav Sharma, a resident of Lal Bazaar area in the city came home to a rousing welcome on Tuesday afternoon with his family and friends showering flower petals on him amid loud cheers. An elated Sharma posted videos on social media wherein he was seen riding a motorcycle in the streets and also shared his medical report with close contacts informing them that he had finally tested negative for the deadly virus

However, hours later at 11.30 pm when Sharma was having dinner with his family, he received a call from the hospital staff asking him to return immediately as his corona virus test report was 'positive' and not 'negative'. Agitated over the gaffe, Sharma said, “Is this a game? First you confirm the patient as negative and then term them as positive! We are fighting a pandemic. I went home happily and met many people including my parents but my joy was short lived. Now everybody is worried. While we are fighting with strength, civil hospital staff is here to cause panic.” The goof up left the family and friends of the second patient identified as Jasbir Singh, a resident of Raja Garden Colony, shocked. Despite being discharged, Singh had decided to stay back with his daughter who too had tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to the civil hospital. Her report was supposed to come on Wednesday. Singh’s nephew too was admitted to the isolation ward at the hospital. Unbeknown to the fact that Singh had not gone home, a medical team rushed to his residence to bring him back but upon reaching there, it realised that the “cured and discharged patient” was still in the hospital. Both Sharma and Singh were admitted in different isolation wards of the hospital. Civil Surgeon Dr Gurinder Kaur Chawla said that she has ordered an inquiry into the lapse and sought an FIR against those who gathered outside Sharma’s house to welcome him thus defying lockdown rules

“When we have declared Lal Bazaar as 'containment zone', then why did these people go out in the street to welcome Vishav? As his report was positive, it could be a potential trouble for all those who met him. We are conducting a survey of the area and tracing the contacts,” she said.

