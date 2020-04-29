Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sweden’s sweet tooth turns sour as coronavirus stirs hygiene fears

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 29-04-2020 20:15 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 19:40 IST
Sweden’s sweet tooth turns sour as coronavirus stirs hygiene fears

While the coronavirus has not stopped Swedes from eating in restaurants, drinking in pubs or playing organised sport, it has halted the country's love affair with pick & mix candy. Swedes chew through almost 33 pounds of candy per person each year - around 15 bags of sugar - more than any other nation, according to a 2018 study by the Swedish Board of Agriculture.

Displays of colorful sweets, marshmallows and liquorice are prominent sections of most Swedish supermarkets. However, candy-crazy Swedes now give these a wide berth. Although health authorities have not cautioned the public against pick & mix, shoppers fear touching the well-handled shovels and bins of loose sweets.

"I see a lot of hesitation. People hanging around the candy display, but then walking away, sometimes grabbing something pre-packaged instead," said Filip Herrstedt, 22, a supermarket assistant at Coop in central Stockholm. Swedish sweet producer Cloetta said last week the coronavirus had "significantly reduced" demand for its pick & mix candy, as it issued a profit warning for the second quarter.

"I have stopped because of corona," said Saija Hiltunen while shopping at Coop. "In my head, I can see the virus on the plastic shovels. It feels stupid to buy it now." Cloetta has cautioned that it does not expect its Swedish pick & mix business to break even by year end. The candy segment generated group sales of 1.8 billion Swedish crowns in 2019, a third of which in Sweden.

Cloetta is seeking to boost sales of pre-packaged candy to cushion the blow, but Anna Bartholf, the company's marketing director, conceded that pick & mix held a special and not easily supplanted place in many Swedes' hearts. "We as Swedes have a Saturday tradition of treating ourselves and our families with "lördagsgodis" (Saturday candy)," she said.

Hiltunen said pre-packaged sweets were not an authentic replacement: "The experience is different ... there's something comforting about the ritual of picking it yourself."

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil Supreme Court blocks Bolsonaro's federal police chief

A Brazilian Supreme Court justice on Wednesday blocked President Jair Bolsonaros pick to run the federal police, after an opposition party argued that the appointment of a family friend would allow him inappropriate influence over law enfor...

Meity takes up proposal to bring IT, telecom products in essential items with MHA

The Ministry of Electronics and IT Meity has taken up the matter of including IT and telecom products in the list of essential items that will allow their sale through retail stores and e-commerce platforms during the lockdown. IT and telec...

Vienna police give all-clear after bomb threat at president's office

Vienna police gave the all-clear on Wednesday after part of the former imperial palace housing Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellens office was evacuated due to a bomb threat.The search was negative. All closures can be lifted the po...

Women's PGA Championship postponed as LPGA plans July restart

The Womens PGA Championship has been rescheduled for October as the US-based LPGA Tour announced on Wednesday it plans to restart its 2020 season in mid-July. The major, one of five in the womens game, was due to take place at Aronimink Gol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020