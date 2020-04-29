Left Menu
Development News Edition

Some Chinese local governments to allow fast-track entry of Koreans

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 29-04-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 20:18 IST
Some Chinese local governments to allow fast-track entry of Koreans

Ten Chinese local governments have agreed to allow a fast-track entry of businessmen from South Korea under which they are exempt from strict coronavirus quarantine measures, South Korean authorities said on Tuesday. China has blocked entry for nearly all foreigners in an effort to curb risks of coronavirus infections posed by travelers from overseas. China's foreign ministry said last week it was in talks with some countries to establish fast-track procedures to allow travel by business and technical personnel to ensure the smooth operation of global supply chains.

A person in Korea has to get tested for coronavirus within 72 hours before departure, and again get tested in China during a couple of days of quarantine period. Starting May 1, the rules will apply to employees of Korean companies or Chinese firms that have operations in China and want to visit 10 areas, including Shanghai, Chongqing and Tianjin.

South Korea is the first country wto have received fast-track status from China, its biggest trading partner, the South Korean foreign ministry said in a statement. fast-track status will ensure that essential economic activity is guaranteed while honoring quarantine principles to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the ministry said.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

UP coronavirus death count rises to 39 as 81 more test positive

With five more coronavirus deaths, the fatality count climbed to 39 in Uttar Pradesh, which reported 81 fresh cases on Wednesday, an official said. Till now, 2,134 coronavirus cases have been reported from 60 districts of the state. O...

Sharjeel Imam charged under UAPA

The Delhi Police has added charges under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act UAPA against former JNU student Sharjeel Imam, officials said on Wednesday. Imam was arrested allegedly for instigating and abetting riots with his speech deli...

Delhi Police receives over 900 calls since Tuesday for help during lockdown

The Delhi Police has received over 900 calls since Tuesday on its 24x7 helpline number set up to resolve issues related to the lockdown, officials said on Wednesday. So far 32,629 calls have been received on helpline number 011-23469526 sin...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 9 pm NATION DEL96 VIRUS-2NDLD CASES Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 1,008, cases climb 31,787 Health Ministry. New Delhi Death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 1,008 and the number of cases clim...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020