26 COVID-19 deaths in Mumbai, tally of cases crosses 6,000

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-04-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 21:54 IST
26 COVID-19 deaths in Mumbai, tally of cases crosses 6,000

Coronavirus claimed 26 lives, highest in a single day, in Mumbai on Wednesday while 475 new patients were also detected, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The death toll in the country's financial capital thus reached 270 and number of coronavirus cases rose to 6,457, crossing the 6,000-mark.

The densely-populated Dharavi slum area reported 14 new coronavirus cases. According to the BMC release, 377 new suspected patients were admitted at various hospitals and 193 recovered patients were discharged.

So far 1,427 patients have been discharged from the hospitals upon recovery. 108 of them were not residents of the city but were treated here, the BMC said..

