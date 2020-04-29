Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wall Street uniform to get a new accessory - the face mask

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2020 21:55 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 21:55 IST
Wall Street uniform to get a new accessory - the face mask

Face masks, temperature checks and packaged sandwiches could all become part of the daily routine for bankers as their employers work out how to get them safely back into the office. While a growing number of countries are starting to ease lockdowns to contain the coronavirus pandemic, the threat of a new wave of infections remains high.

That means banks are having to look at new ways of organising buildings that before the crisis would have had packed elevators, crowded cafeterias and desks less than two metres apart. Given the risks, many staff will still have to work from home. "We're going to do it in a way where employees feel comfortable coming back in," said Mark Fedorcik, head of Deutsche Bank's investment bank, where around 84% of staff are currently working from home.

Financial centres in Asia will be the first to see a significant return of staff to the office. Goldman Sachs had about 25% of its Hong Kong employees back in the office this week and has a target of 35% by May 11 and 50% by May 25, according to a source with direct knowledge of the plans. Like other major office buildings in the city, temperature checks will remain at the entrances.

At UBS, the key pad entrances to its three Hong Kong offices have been removed to avoid having people constantly touch them, and access will now be through swipe card systems. In most of its divisions, the bank is preparing to put staff in teams that will alternate between working at home and coming into the office, where it will be mandatory to wear face masks.

In France, where the lockdown is due to start being gradually lifted from May 11, the country's third-biggest bank Societe Generale has begun to discuss with unions how to protect staff when some of them return to the office. One union, CGT, has asked for suggestions on its website. Proposals include asking the bank to provide tongs for picking up coffee pods, to buy scooters for staff, or to subside the cost of travelling to work in a way that avoids public transport.

Societe General declined to comment on the proposals. A source at an American bank in Paris said it was preparing to carry out regular disinfections and to rearrange desks to make sure staff sit the recommended two metres apart.

PAPER PLATES In Germany, Deutsche Bank is in no rush to get staff back in the office, with strict limitations on gatherings still in place across the country, a person with knowledge of the matter said.

The cafe at the bank's twin-tower headquarters in central Frankfurt is expected to continue to operate under reduced hours, with dining in and self service both banned. Kitchen staff give employees food on paper plates to be eaten at their desk or elsewhere. And many of the bank's coffee machines are out of commission to promote hygiene.

In the United States, JPMorgan told employees last week it was working on a plan to return staff to offices in phases, though it has no official timeline for the process. Discussions include possibly assigning building staff to press buttons on elevator key pads, and scrapping the buffet service in cafeterias in favour of selling packaged foods.

Wells Fargo has cautioned employees that working conditions may not return to normal even as government officials loosen coronavirus-related restrictions, according to an April 22 memo viewed by Reuters. "Instead, we will continue with the safety measures we have put in place at our work locations and we will expect the more than 180,000 employees who are working from home to continue to do so," the memo, signed by Chief Operating Officer Scott Powell, said.

The bank has also launched an on-site nursing service at 56 of its largest U.S. sites to screen for coronavirus symptoms, such as a high temperature. As banks develop their plans, employee wellbeing is not the only criteria. With many leasing real estate in some of the world's most expensive financial districts, the potential for longer-term cost cuts will also be in play.

"I think every company, including Deutsche Bank, will assess whether you need everyone working in the office or if there are ways to have some people work from home that haven’t been doing so historically," said Fedorcik. On Wednesday, Barclays chief executive Jes Staley said the British bank would not revert fully to its pre-January working habits. Staff, including investment bankers, could work from branches as well as other locations rather than all being packed into their central offices, he said.

"There will be a long-term adjustment in how we think about our location strategy ... the notion of putting 7,000 people in a building may be a thing of the past," he said.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Lufthansa group makes it mandatory to wear masks on flights from May 4

Lufthansa group on Wednesday stated passengers on board any of its airlines flights will have to mandatorily wear a mask that covers mouth as well as nose from May 4 onwards. The German group runs four airline brands - Lufthansa, Brussels A...

U.S. House panel seeks details on agency's talks over Washington Trump hotel

A U.S. House of Representatives committee on Wednesday called on President Donald Trumps administration to hand over details on any talks between his company and a federal agency over lease terms for a Trump-branded hotel near the White Hou...

Singapore reports 690 new COVID-19 cases, mostly foreign workers

Singapore on Wednesday reported 690 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of COVID-19 patients, a vast majority of whom are foreigners, to 15,641, the health ministry said. Out of the 690 fresh cases, six are Singapore citizens or ...

Homi Adajani, Dinesh Vijan and 'Angrezi Medium' team remember Irrfan Khan

Filmmaker Homi Adajania is eternally grateful to have gotten a chance to work with Irrfan Khan in his last days and he says that the short time he spent with the actor on Angrezi Medium will remain close to his heart. Irrfan, one of Indias ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020