Left Menu
Development News Edition

Noida: After GIMS, two private labs get ICMR nod for COVID-19 testing

PTI | Noida | Updated: 29-04-2020 22:27 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 22:27 IST
Noida: After GIMS, two private labs get ICMR nod for COVID-19 testing

After the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), two private labs – one in Noida and the other in Greater Noida – have got centre's nod to conduct COVID-19 tests, taking the number of such facilities in Gautam Buddh Nagar to three, officials said on Wednesday

The Sharda Hospital, a medical college run by Sharda University, in Greater Noida and the Jaypee Hospital in Noida on Tuesday got the approval from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the apex body for biomedical research in the country. A notification mentioning their approval was uploaded on the ICMR website. So far, only three private labs in Uttar Pradesh have got the ICMR nod for COVID-19 testing, the third being RML Mehrotra Pathology in Lucknow, according to the notification. GIMS in Greater Noida was given the approval for COVID-19 testing by the ICMR earlier. Gautam Buddh Nagar adjoining Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh has so far recorded 137 positive cases of coronavirus and is one of the worst-hit districts in the state while so far 3,561 samples have been taken in the district for testing, according to official figures. Among the private labs that have got ICMR clearance for COVID-19 testing, the Sharda Hospital is also a dedicated coronavirus health care facility with a 200-bed facility. As of Wednesday evening, 46 COVID-19 patients, including 38 positive and eight suspected, were admitted at the Sharda hospital, its spokesperson Ajit Kumar said. “Ours is also the first medical college in UP which has got the approval from ICMR and the NABL (National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories) for COVID-19 testing," he said

"The Sharda hospital is aiming to come up with test results within 24 hours and boost the district administration's efforts to combat the pandemic here,” he added.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

7 new COVID-19 cases in Telangana, state count 1,016

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana rose to 1,016 on Wednesday including 409 cured, the state health department said in a statement. According to the state health department, seven new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state t...

Coronavirus cases in Delhi rise to 3,439; two deaths reported: Delhi government.

Coronavirus cases in Delhi rise to 3,439 two deaths reported Delhi government....

New York's Cuomo calls politics 'hammer into the middle' of U.S. during pandemic

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday that he was hearing the music of a campaign season in Washingtons response to the coronavirus pandemic, warning that partisanship could drive a hammer into the middle of this country. Cuomos ...

One more tests positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand, tally reaches 55

One more person was tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhands Udham Singh Nagar district on Wednesday. With one more positive coronavirus case in the state, the total number of COVID-19 patients in Uttarakhand stands at 55, as per the Ut...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020