Cyprus announces partial easing of lockdown from May 4

Cyprus announces partial easing of lockdown from May 4Reuters | Nicosia | Updated: 29-04-2020 23:09 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 23:09 IST
Cyprus on Wednesday announced a phased-in easing from May 4 of a broad lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus which had brought the island to a standstill since mid-March.
Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades said the construction industry, related sectors and retail businesses with the exceptions of malls and large stores would reoperate. A curfew for night movement would remain in force, he said.
The island has reported 843 cases of COVID-19 and 15 deaths. (Reporting By Michele Kambas)
