COVID-19 cases rise in Delhi to 3,439; two deaths reported

The number of coronavirus cases in the national capital rose to 3,439 on Wednesday, with two deaths being reported, according to the Delhi government. According to data shared by the Delhi government, 125 fresh cases were reported on Wednesday. The number of fatalities in Delhi due to the deadly virus has now gone up to 56. A total of 1,092 patients have recovered while there are 2,291 active cases in the city, according to the data.

Delhi has 102 containment zones and from these areas 6,972 samples have been sent for testing. Till now, 346 samples have tested positive. Out of 3,020 samples processed during the last 24 hours, 125 samples tested positive, the government said.

A first-year postgraduate student of the Kasturba Hospital tested positive for coronavirus, senior officials said on Wednesday. An intern of the Lady Hardinge Medical College, who was working in Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, also tested positive for the deadly virus on Wednesday. The government issued an order to MD, Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, for providing additional manpower (sanitation staff and nursing orderly) to COVID-19 care centre at Mandoli Jail.

An order has been issued to all COVID-19 testing labs and hospitals regarding providing complete details of all the positive patients and those undergoing repeat test, the government said. Till Tuesday, the number of cases in the national capital stood at 3,314.