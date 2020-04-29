Volkswagen indefinitely delays restarting U.S. production

Volkswagen indefinitely delays restarting U.S. productionReuters | Updated: 29-04-2020 23:48 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 23:48 IST
Volkswagen AG said Wednesday it is indefinitely delaying the resumption of production at its Tennessee assembly plant that had been set to restart on May 3.
The German automaker in a statement that said before it sets a new date it "will weigh the readiness of the supplier base, as well as market demand and the status of the COVID-19 outbreak." VW's U.S. production has been suspended since March 21. Automakers had hoped to begin restarting production in early May but face hurdles including orders in key states like Michigan that limit non-essential business operations.
- READ MORE ON:
- Volkswagen AG
- Tennessee
- Michigan
- VW