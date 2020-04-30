Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bosnia reports sharp rise in coronavirus cases after relaxing lockdown

Reuters | Updated: 30-04-2020 00:20 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 00:20 IST
Bosnia reports sharp rise in coronavirus cases after relaxing lockdown

Bosnia reported on Wednesday its sharpest daily rise in new coronavirus infections this month after its two autonomous regions had gradually begun to ease lockdowns. There were 93 new infections and two deaths in the previous 24 hours, compared with 20 new infections a day earlier and 49 the day before that, officials said.

The total number of infected people rose to 1,677 with 65 deaths, while 29,130 have been tested. Both the Bosniak-Croat Federation and the Serb Republic imposed lockdowns last month after the outbreak of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus. Their measures included barring people aged over 65 and children up to 18 from leaving home at all.

The Serb Republic, which started on Monday to let senior citizens leave home for three hours each workday and some businesses to reopen, reported 59 new cases. Its officials urged citizens to continue to avoid gatherings and to wear masks at all times. "The percentage of positive cases in relation to those tested is revealing a lowering of individual discipline in obeying the prescribed measures," Serb Republic Health Minister Alen Seranic said, adding that 8% of those tested in the past 24 hours were found to be positive, up from 5% previously.

"The whole community is behaving in a more relaxed manner than before, when we had a different number of cases from now," said Seranic, who is a trained epidemiologist. PUBLIC APPEAL

In the northern town of Banja Luka, which has recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases in Bosnia, Pedja Kovacevic, head of the intensive care department at the main hospital, said health workers had been able to cope with the pandemic so far. "What is terrifying is that we have the largest number of sick and hospitalised patients in the hospital in the ninth week, and I call on the public and every citizen to think twice (before leaving home)," Kovacevic said.

The Bosniak-Croat Federation lifted its night curfew last Friday and abolished a measure of obligatory quarantine. It also allowed senior citizens and children to leave home every second day for several hours. Its crisis headquarters decided on Wednesday to reinstate the night curfew during the three-day Labour Day holidays and banned gatherings of more than five people.

It also decided that all wholesale trade businesses and retail shops as well as hair-dressing and cosmetic salons will reopen from May 1, ordering owners to provide disinfection of hands and footwear for customers and disinfect premises each day before opening. "We are aware that we'll see new peaks and trends of the disease, but we have to go back to normal life," said Goran Cerkez, the federation assistant health minister.

"We shall see how that proceeds, and whether we have to reinstate restrictions will depend on the citizens." Bosnia's economy has been hit hard by the lockdowns and the closure of many businesses. The International Monetary Fund has forecast growth to shrink 5% this year.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Senate Democrat says Republican leader's plan to resume work puts lives in danger

A U.S. Senate Democrat on Wednesday accused Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of endangering the lives of Senate staff if he brings them back to work next week without effective safeguards against coronavirus infection in place.Sen...

Jordan lifts driving ban as it eyes normality after tight lockdown

Jordanians took to the streets after a ban was lifted on driving and many businesses reopened in a rapid return to normality after the authorities relaxed a tough forty-day curfew to stem the spread of coronavirus.A car driving ban for most...

Rahul Gandhi set to start series of discussion with experts from India and abroad on coronavirus pandemic

By Siddharth Sharma Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is starting a new campaign by holding a series of discussion with experts to fight the corona pandemic and especially its impact on the economy. In the series, Rahul will talk to the experts ...

Olympics-Recurring virus outbreaks make events unpredictable - USOPC

The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee USOPC warned on Wednesday that recurrent outbreaks of COVID-19 will make staging events more unpredictable while athletes will have to meet rigorous medical standards before returning to tr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020