Pelosi shoots down McConnell demand for business COVID protection

Pelosi shoots down McConnell demand for business COVID protectionReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-04-2020 00:36 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 00:30 IST
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday that Democrats would not support protections for businesses against COVID-related litigation, which Senate Majority Mitch McConnell has demanded as a condition for further coronavirus relief legislation.
"Especially now, we have every reason to protect our workers and our patients in all of this. So we would not be inclined to be supporting any immunity from liability," Pelosi told reporters at a news conference.
