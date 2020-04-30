Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tobacco smoking potential risk factor for COVID-19: Study

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-04-2020 11:13 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 11:02 IST
Tobacco smoking potential risk factor for COVID-19: Study
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Tobacco smoking could be a potential risk factor for infection with the novel coronavirus, according to a study which suggests that there is an increased risk for the virus binding and gaining entry into the lungs of smokers than non-smokers. Researchers, including those from the University of South Carolina in the US, analyzed datasets of the molecule ribonucleic acid (RNA) expressed by various types of lung tissue, comparing the current and former smokers and non-smokers.

In the study, published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, they looked at the expression of ACE2, the molecule in the respiratory tract that the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, uses to attach to and infect human cells. The scientists also looked at the expression of FURIN and TMPRSS2, which are human enzymes known to facilitate the viral infection. According to the researchers, there is a 25 percent increase in the expression of ACE2 in lung tissues from ever-smokers -- people who have smoked at least 100 cigarettes during their lives, when compared with nonsmokers. They said smoking also increased the presence of FURIN, but to a lower extent compared to ACE2. However, the scientists said the expression of the enzyme TMRPSS2 in the lungs was not associated with smoking. They also noted that smoking remodeled the expression of genes in lung cells so that the ACE2 gene was more highly expressed in goblet cells, which are cells that secrete mucus in order to protect the mucous membranes in the respiratory organ.

The effect of smoking on ACE2 pulmonary expression identified in the study indicates not only an increase in the entry points for the COVID-19 virus but also may suggest an increased risk for viral binding and entry of the virus in the lungs of smokers, the researchers said. They added that the findings may provide valuable information for identifying potentially susceptible populations. "We hypothesized that the worse outcomes of COVID-19 infections in regions of the world with high levels of cigarette smoking may reflect host factors," said study co-author Christopher I. Amos, the director of the Institute of Clinical and Translational Research at Baylor College of Health in the US.

However, the scientists noted that more studies are needed to identify the mechanism by which ACE2 expression is increased due to tobacco smoking in the lungs. "The mechanisms underlying tobacco-related upregulation of ACE2 pulmonary expression are unknown, among many others, the degrees of smoking effects to the infection susceptibility and clinical manifestations are unknown, and further mechanistic studies are needed," they wrote in the study.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Uttarakhand Police releases a moving video of a cop

Uttarakhand Police has released a heart-wrenching video about a woman constable deployed to enforce lockdown in the state, and her struggle at home during this period. The video, posted on the micro-blogging platform Twitter, features Vinee...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday. 1150 a.m.Walk-in sample collection kiosk for COVID-19 test developed by ITI in Odisha. 1136 a.m.Lancets study finds no significant clin...

Shahlon Silk Industries to manufacture fabric for PPE in fight against Covid-19

South India Textile Research Association approved manufacturing of fabric for PPE Mumbai, April 30, 2020 Shahlon Silk Industries Limited, one of the leading players in manufacturing of Man-made Fibre and Fabric in India, has received ce...

Raj: Mother, uncle held for ‘honour killing’ of 16-yr-old girl

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly strangulated, burnt and buried in a village in Pali district of Rajasthan by her mother and uncle in a suspected case of honour killing, police said on Thursday. The charred body of the girl was exhumed an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020