Woman gives birth to quintuplets in UP's Barabanki

A woman gave birth to five children at a community health centre in Suratganj town on Wednesday. Anita, the mother, gave birth to two boys and three girls yesterday morning at the community health centre. She became a mother for the second time.

"All the babies are healthy. This is magic. We never thought that this would ever happen in our family. My wife has been referred to Barabanki district hospital now by the doctors," said Kundan, the father. The couple already has a son. (ANI)