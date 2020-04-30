Left Menu
World Bank approves $8.1 million to help Togo combat COVID-19

The COVID-19 Emergency Response Project will help the Government of Togo strengthen epidemiological surveillance, early detection, and confirmation of cases.

World Bank | Washington DC | Updated: 30-04-2020 14:22 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 14:20 IST
“COVID-19 is placing a heavy burden on hospital and outpatient health services, which are on the front lines. The needs remain great, despite the work already done by the government and its partners. This operation will certainly bolster Togo’s capacity to respond to this pandemic,” said Hawa Wague, Resident Representative for the World Bank in Togo. Image Credit: ANI

The World Bank today approved $8.1 million in financing from the International Development Association (IDA) to help Togo combat COVID-19 (coronavirus) and better respond to public health emergencies.

The COVID-19 Emergency Response Project will help the Government of Togo strengthen epidemiological surveillance, early detection, and confirmation of cases. It has just stepped up the work underway in the context of the Regional Disease Surveillance Systems Enhancement (REDISSE) Project. The project will expand screening and patient care capacity by building the capacity of personnel involved in the response effort, strengthening the surveillance capacity of laboratories, and facilitating the procurement of personal protective equipment and medical equipment, including resuscitation equipment.

"COVID-19 is placing a heavy burden on hospital and outpatient health services, which are on the front lines. The needs remain great, despite the work already done by the government and its partners. This operation will certainly bolster Togo's capacity to respond to this pandemic," said Hawa Wague, Resident Representative of the World Bank in Togo.

