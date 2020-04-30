COVID-19: AIIMS Bhopal conducting multicentric study on Mycobacterium w

A multicentric study on the use Mycobacterium w (Mw), heat-killed Mycobacterium indicus pranii, as an adjunct to the treatment of coronavirus is being conducted at AIIMS Bhopal with the approval of Drug Controller General of India. "AIIMS Bhopal is conducting a study on Mycobacterium w (Mw) efficacy and safety in COVID-19 situation after due approval from AIIMS Bhopal ethical committee," the hospital administration said in a press note on Thursday.

According to the note, the site initiation meeting was conducted today, in which all the investigators were screened and trained on the standard operating procedures. The training involves procedures for the safety of patients and proper administration of medication, it said.

Experts said that the study has the potential to answer many unanswered questions regarding the treatment of COVID-19 patients. "The study is conducted under the leadership of Director, AIIMS, Bhopal, Dr Sarman Singh. The other members of the research team from AIIMS, Bhopal are Prof Rajnish Joshi, Prof Debasis Biswas, Dr Saurabh Saigal, and Dr Sagar Khadanga," the note said.

The hospital said that a total of 42 COVID-19 patients are presently admitted in AIIMS, Bhopal. It said that the patients are clinically stable and added that at present two patients are admitted in ICU on oxygen support. All admitted patients are receiving treatment as per treatment protocol, the hospital said.

Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Director Shekhar Mande had on Monday said that the trial of Mycobacterium w (Mw) has started. (ANI)