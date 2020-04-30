Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: AIIMS Bhopal conducting multicentric study on Mycobacterium w

A multicentric study on the use Mycobacterium w (Mw), heat-killed Mycobacterium indicus pranii, as an adjunct to the treatment of coronavirus is being conducted at AIIMS Bhopal with the approval of Drug Controller General of India.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 30-04-2020 17:12 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 17:12 IST
COVID-19: AIIMS Bhopal conducting multicentric study on Mycobacterium w
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A multicentric study on the use Mycobacterium w (Mw), heat-killed Mycobacterium indicus pranii, as an adjunct to the treatment of coronavirus is being conducted at AIIMS Bhopal with the approval of Drug Controller General of India. "AIIMS Bhopal is conducting a study on Mycobacterium w (Mw) efficacy and safety in COVID-19 situation after due approval from AIIMS Bhopal ethical committee," the hospital administration said in a press note on Thursday.

According to the note, the site initiation meeting was conducted today, in which all the investigators were screened and trained on the standard operating procedures. The training involves procedures for the safety of patients and proper administration of medication, it said.

Experts said that the study has the potential to answer many unanswered questions regarding the treatment of COVID-19 patients. "The study is conducted under the leadership of Director, AIIMS, Bhopal, Dr Sarman Singh. The other members of the research team from AIIMS, Bhopal are Prof Rajnish Joshi, Prof Debasis Biswas, Dr Saurabh Saigal, and Dr Sagar Khadanga," the note said.

The hospital said that a total of 42 COVID-19 patients are presently admitted in AIIMS, Bhopal. It said that the patients are clinically stable and added that at present two patients are admitted in ICU on oxygen support. All admitted patients are receiving treatment as per treatment protocol, the hospital said.

Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Director Shekhar Mande had on Monday said that the trial of Mycobacterium w (Mw) has started. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Crash Landing on You Season 2 likely to get official release date in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

As of now, directives to use buses to facilitate inter-state movement of stranded people: MHA

As of now, the directives are to use buses to facilitate inter-state movement of stranded people, as per guidelines laid down by Ministry of Home Affairs MHA and as per protocols developed by states, said Punya Salila Srivastava, Joint Secr...

Bihar urges Centre to run special trains for facilitating return of migrants

The Bihar government on Thursday urged the Centre to allow running of special trains to facilitate the return of people stranded in different parts of the country in wake of the revised lockdown guidelines released by the Union Home Ministr...

Project Monitoring Unit launched to facilitate operationalisation of coal mines

Ministry of Coal MoC launched a Project Monitoring Unit PMU for the facilitation of early operationalisation of coal mines allocated by the Central Government.This is an important step forward to promote Ease of Doing Business as it will ha...

Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 1,075, cases climb to 33,610

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 1,075 and the number of cases climbed to 33,610 in the country on Thursday, registering an increase of 67 deaths and 1,823 cases since Wednesday evening, according to the Union Health Ministry. The num...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020