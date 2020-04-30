Visiting team of doctors give slew of suggestions on COVID-19

A central team of doctors deputed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, who were on a visit to Karnataka, have given a slew of suggestions on medium and long term measures on tackling the COVID-19 pandemic. The team of doctors took stock of the situation of Karnataka's preparedness on COVID-19 and inspected various facilities across the state, before winding up their visit on Thursday, the health and family welfare department said in a statement.

The department added that the agenda of the team was also to provide required assistance to the state. "The team made suggestions on medium and long term measures like strengthening human resources at health institutions, training, and mass counselling," the press release quoted Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Commissioner, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Karnataka as saying.

"The team visited health facilities and institutions across the state, interacting with local and state health officials in the districts of Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mandya, Chikkaballapura, Hassan and Dakshina Kannada," the release said. The central team consisted of Dr Avdhesh Kumar, Additional Director of National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme, Dr R K Gupta, Consultant Physician, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital; Dr Nishant Kumar, Professor, Anaesthesia, Lady Hardinge Medical College, and Dr Anuradha Shulania, Associate Professor, Microbiology, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

The team deemed the Mysuru screening facility as excellent and declared that the Critical Care Support Team Initiative should be emulated by other states. It also found the Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru and Suratkal quarantine facilities in coastal Karnataka were model practices to be followed.

The doctors also held meetings with officials of the Department of Health and Family Welfare including Additional Chief Secretary Jawaid Akthar, Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey.