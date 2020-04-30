Left Menu
Development News Edition

G7 ministers discuss strategies to accelerate economies once they reopen

Reuters | Updated: 30-04-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 18:44 IST
G7 ministers discuss strategies to accelerate economies once they reopen

Finance ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) countries on Thursday discussed strategies to accelerate economic activity once they reopened after sweeping lockdowns aimed at containing the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. Treasury said.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and his counterparts from the other G7 countries also discussed the importance of foreign direct investment and use of investment screening mechanisms to identify national security risks, a department spokesperson said. Mnuchin spoke with top finance officials of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Britain, the European Union and the Eurogroup by telephone early Thursday to continue coordinating "timely and effective actions" in response to the economic fallout of the pandemic, the spokesperson said in a statement.

No further details were immediately available. Washington currently leads the G7 group. Even before the pandemic, the United States and Europe had tightened regulations on oversight of foreign direct investment, alarmed by aggressive moves by China and Chinese entities to buy potentially strategic assets.

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said the G7 officials agreed on the need for policy coordination to achieve a global recovery, but gave no details.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Crash Landing on You Season 2 likely to get official release date in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

TN expert panel says only gradual lifting of lockdown possible

An expert committee constituted by the Tamil Nadu government on tackling COVID-19, on Thursday said the ongoing lockdown scheduled to end on May 3 cannot be lifted across the state uniformly, but only a graded exit was possible. The teams ...

100% FDI in coal mining to bring efficiency, reduce fuel shortages in power sector: Govt task force

The decision to allow 100 per cent FDI in coal mining will help bring efficiency in the sector and reduce fuel shortages in the power segment as competition will increase with foreign mining firms entering the domestic market, a finance min...

SIS Q4 profit surges 48 pc to Rs 107 cr

Security and Intelligence Services India Ltd SIS Group on Thursday reported a 48.5 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 107.4 crore for the quarter ended March, despite tough conditions due to COVID-19 pandemic. The company, which is also into...

OPEC April oil output surges to 13-month high before new cut deal

OPEC oil output has jumped in April to a 13-month high as Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies opened the taps following the collapse of an OPEC-led supply pact, offsetting further declines in Libya, Iran and Venezuela.On average, the 13-member...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020