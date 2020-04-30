Left Menu
Denmark says coronavirus spread has not accelerated since reopening began

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 30-04-2020 18:52 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 18:52 IST
The spread of Covid-19 in Denmark has not accelerated since the country began a gradual looswening of restrictions in mid-April, the State Serum Institute, which is responsible for preparedness against infectious diseases, said on Thursday. The so-called R rate, which shows the average number of infections one person with the virus causes, has increased slightly in the past two weeks but remains below 1.0, the institute said.

"However, there are no signs that the COVID-19 epidemic is accelerating," it said.

