Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indians, ethnic minority medics in UK to be risk-assessed for Covid-19

PTI | London | Updated: 30-04-2020 21:09 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 20:02 IST
Indians, ethnic minority medics in UK to be risk-assessed for Covid-19

Indian-origin and other ethnic minority healthcare workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic within the UK's state-funded National Health Service (NHS) should be risk-assessed for greater susceptibility to the deadly virus, according to new guidance issued to employers on Thursday. NHS England has advised hospital trusts to make "appropriate arrangements" to ensure black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) doctors and nurses are shielded as best as possible on the job. The move follows the government setting up a Public Health England (PHE) inquiry into the higher proportion of BAME deaths among the over 100 NHS workers who have died from the deadly virus as well as the wider community.

"In advance of their [PHE] report and guidance, on a precautionary basis we recommend employers should risk assess staff at potentially greater risk and make appropriate arrangements accordingly," NHS England chief executive Simon Stevens said. In guidance issued to all trusts, NHS Employers notes that emerging UK and international data suggests that people from BAME backgrounds are being disproportionately affected by Covid-19. While there are no specific guidelines on the kind of risk assessment to be carried out for the workforce, each trust is expected to put in place the most feasible measures such as redeploying of some staff to areas or services away from the frontline where they would have less chance of becoming infected. They may also be given priority for testing if they develop symptoms.

"Employers should ensure that line managers are supported to have thorough, sensitive and comprehensive conversations with their BAME staff," notes the guidance. "They should identify any existing underlying health conditions that may increase the risks for them in undertaking their frontline roles, in any capacity. Most importantly, the conversations should also, on an ongoing basis, consider the feelings of BAME colleagues, particularly with regard to their safety and their mental health," it adds.

The reasons behind higher Covid-19 risk posed to the BAME workforce, which makes up 40 per cent of doctors and 20 per cent of nurses in the NHS, are still a matter for review. One hypothesis is that people from BAME communities have higher rates of underlying health conditions, such as type 2 diabetes and hypertension, and this may increase their vulnerability and risk. The Research and Innovation Forum of the British Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (BAPIO) found in a survey soon after that medical and healthcare professionals from Indian and minority ethnic backgrounds fall into a higher risk category of contracting the novel coronavirus in the UK. BAPIO has been among the many medical associations lobbying the government for steps to protect this vulnerable category of the NHS workforce. "The pandemic has brought into sharp focus the immeasurable contribution of our multicultural NHS workforce, without whom our health service would literally not have the staff to look after our nation's health," said Dr Chaand Nagpaul, the Council Chair of the British Medical Association (BMA), another body lobbying the government over the safety of health workers.

"We have a moral duty to protect them and to recognize the vital role played by BAME workers within our health service, which will continue well beyond this pandemic," he said.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Crash Landing on You Season 2 likely to get official release date in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Will bring back Delhi students stuck in Kota, says Kejriwal; city govt, Delhi Police working on SOP on movement of migrant labourers

Arrangements are being made to bring back students hailing from the national capital stranded in Kota in Rajasthan due to the lockdown, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday, while the Delhi Police and the city government ar...

Maha Governor write to ECI, seeks polls for nine Council seats

Days after the Maharashtra cabinet recommended to him proposing Chief Minister Uddhav Thackerays appointment to the Legislative Council, Governor B S Koshyari on Thursday requested the Election Commission of India ECI to declare polls for n...

World Bank approves $20m project to support Tunisia’s to COVID-19 response

The World Bank today approved a new 20 million project to support Tunisias response to the COVID-19 pandemic, focusing on strengthening the health sectors response capacity.The new project, approved under the World Banks COVID-19 fast track...

Singapore reports 528 new coronavirus cases, death toll rises to 15

Singapore confirmed 528 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, its Health Ministry said, taking the city-states total cases to 16,169.The Southeast Asian island nation also reported one death, taking the total death toll to 15. Among the new ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020