Left Menu
Development News Edition

TN expert panel says only gradual lifting of lockdown possible

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-04-2020 20:10 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 20:10 IST
TN expert panel says only gradual lifting of lockdown possible

An expert committee constituted by the Tamil Nadu government on tackling COVID-19, on Thursday said the ongoing lockdown scheduled to end on May 3 cannot be lifted across the state uniformly, but only a graded exit was possible. The team's observation came on a day when the state registered its highest single-day spike in positive cases of coronavirus at 161, of which this metropolis alone reported 138.

The expert group held discussions with Chief Minister K Palaniswami on the Covid-19 situation in Tamil Nadu, Prabhdeep Kaur, a key member of the panel, later told reporters. She also said lifestyle changes with increased focus on personal hygiene will be a key aspect as "this virus is going to be with us for a long time." Kaur said testing has been increased in the last two weeks and therefore more cases have also been detected.

But the distribution of the cases was not equal across the state as there was an increase in some districts while dip in others. "Therefore the situation is not equal," she said.

On the relaxation of lockdown, she said it "cannot be relaxed in all parts at the same time. The situation is not conducive for complete relaxing," of the curbs. The expert panel has suggested "indicators" both from the epidemiological as well as the health system prepardness points, and based on that the government can decide on removal of lockdown in particular areas.

"But even if the lockdown is lifted, it can be done gradually only," she said and called for lifestyle changes to handle the pandemic situation. Especially, there can be no relaxation on curbs against mass gatherings, she said.

Noting that the virus will be "with us for a long time," the panel member said measures like social distancing, hand hygiene and wearing masks in public places will play an important role in the fight against the contagion. Kaur also stressed on the need to "protect vulnerable groups" like senior citizens and those with cancer and kindey ailments, besides the diabetics, saying they should take proper medical treatment.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Crash Landing on You Season 2 likely to get official release date in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Will bring back Delhi students stuck in Kota, says Kejriwal; city govt, Delhi Police working on SOP on movement of migrant labourers

Arrangements are being made to bring back students hailing from the national capital stranded in Kota in Rajasthan due to the lockdown, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday, while the Delhi Police and the city government ar...

Maha Governor write to ECI, seeks polls for nine Council seats

Days after the Maharashtra cabinet recommended to him proposing Chief Minister Uddhav Thackerays appointment to the Legislative Council, Governor B S Koshyari on Thursday requested the Election Commission of India ECI to declare polls for n...

World Bank approves $20m project to support Tunisia’s to COVID-19 response

The World Bank today approved a new 20 million project to support Tunisias response to the COVID-19 pandemic, focusing on strengthening the health sectors response capacity.The new project, approved under the World Banks COVID-19 fast track...

Singapore reports 528 new coronavirus cases, death toll rises to 15

Singapore confirmed 528 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, its Health Ministry said, taking the city-states total cases to 16,169.The Southeast Asian island nation also reported one death, taking the total death toll to 15. Among the new ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020