Separate food, lodging arrangements for AIIMS-Rishikesh staff

With four COVID-19 positive cases reported from AIIMS, Rishikesh in as many days, the Dehradun district administration on Thursday made separate food and lodging arrangements for doctors and healthcare staff of the hospital at ashrams and hotels to prevent community transmission of the pandemic. Garhwal Range Divisional Commissioner Ravinath Raman had issued instructions on Wednesday to make separate food and lodging arrangements for the hospital staff.

With separate arrangements made for AIIMS staff, they will stay away from their families and society that could potentially minimise the possibility of community transmission. They will report for duty at the hospital from the ashrams and hotels where they are staying.

At the request of AIIMS, Rishikesh, three rooms have been allocated for doctors and five rooms for the healthcare staff, Rishikesh SDM Prem Lal said. Rooms will be allocated to them as per the hospital's requirements in future also, he said.

Four COVID-19 positive cases were reported from AIIMS, Rishikesh between April 25 and 28 out of which two were AIIMS staffers, one was a patient and the other was the attendant of another patient. A total of 57 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state with two cases recorded on Thursday.