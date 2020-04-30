Britain has a long way to go on coronavirus tests - PM Johnson

Britain has a long way to go to increase the number of coronavirus tests it is carrying out, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday as the government remained short of a daily testing target.

Thursday marked the deadline for Britain to reach its target of 100,000 daily tests. Latests figures showed 81,611 tests were conducted on Wednesday, with figures for Thursday due to be published on Friday.

"You're going to be hearing a lot more in the course of the next couple of days, as you can imagine, about where we are with testing ... There is clearly a massive way to go," Johnson said at a daily news conference.