Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 case tally crosses 3,000-mark in Ahmedabad; 12 die

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 30-04-2020 23:10 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 23:10 IST
COVID-19 case tally crosses 3,000-mark in Ahmedabad; 12 die

The COVID-19 tally crossed the 3,000-mark in Ahmedabad on Thursday with the detection of 249 new cases, while the death toll rose to 149, health department officials said. With the addition of 249 new cases in the last 24 hours, the coronavirus tally in Ahmedabad stood at 3,021, they said.

While 12 more people - seven men and five women - succumbed to COVID-19 in the city, taking the toll to 149, a release by the health department of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation said. Fifty-three patients - 26 men and 27 women - recovered from the disease and were discharged from various city hospitals, it said.

The total patients who have been discharged stood at 316. There are 2551 active cases in the city of which 35 are critical and are on ventilator, while 2516 are stable, the release said.

Out of the 12 persons who died, four had nounderlying health conditions, while the eight others had other diseases like diabetes, hypertension, kidney problem and asthma, the statement said. Ahmedabad municipal commissioner Vijay Nehra said two trust-run hospitals of the city have signed MoUs with the civic body to treat COVID-19 patients.

Trustees of Lokhandwala Hospital in the Old City area and SMS Hospital in Chandkheda have decided to turn their hospitals into dedicated COVID-19 hospitals. "Lokhandwala Hospital has capacity of 50 beds, while the other hospital is of 100 beds. They will treat patients free of charge and also provide food to them two times in a day, Nehra said.

"The municipal corporation will provide PPE kits, N-95 masks, medicines and even staff to these two hospitals," he said. Nehra said after the current lockdown gets over on May 3, cases are likely toincrease gradually unless people strictly follow guidelines to save themselves from the infection.

He requested people to adhere to guidelines of wearing masks and maintain social distance to avoid getting infected. PTI PD RSY RSY

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

SpiceJet flight brings 14 tonnes of medical supplies from China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

25 killed in clashes in C.African Republic

Twenty-five people have died and 51 were injured in clashes in the northeast of the perennially unstable Central African Republic, the communications minister said Thursday. Fighting between armed groups in Ndele led to the deaths of 21 civ...

U.S. CDC reports 1,031,659 coronavirus cases, 60,057 deaths

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Thursday reported 1,031,659 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 26,512 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 2,552 to 60,057.The CDC reporte...

Newly recovered UK leader Johnson joins applause for COVID carers

Prime Minister Boris Johnson joined in a round of applause across the United Kingdom on Thursday to thank hospital staff and care workers on the front line of the coronavirus crisis. The applause has become an emotional weekly ritual in Bri...

Bank of America has 256,000 loan applications ready for SBA

Bank of America Corp said on Thursday it has 256,000 loan applications ready to be processed by the Small Business Administration, a U.S. government agency that provides support to entrepreneurs and small businesses, as part of the Paycheck...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020