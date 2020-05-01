Left Menu
Development News Edition

Singapore reports 528 new COVID-19 cases

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 01-05-2020 00:17 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 00:17 IST
Singapore reports 528 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore on Thursday announced 528 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infections in the country to 16,169, with a majority of them being foreigners. Six coronavirus cases were Singapore citizens and permanent residents (foreigners).

Foreign workers living in dormitories continue to form the bulk of the cases, said the Health Ministry. A 58-year-old woman also died on Thursday from complications due to COVID-19 infection, bringing the total number of such deaths in the country to 15, said the ministry.

She was confirmed to have the virus on March 26. In the new infection cases, 31 are foreign workers who were living outside dormitories.

Twelve new clusters were declared, including one linked to the Institute of Mental Health. Singapore Parliament will hear issues related to the COVID-19 outbreak on Monday.

Members of Parliament have submitted questions ranging from issues to do with COVID-19 testing, living conditions in foreign worker dormitories and the lifting of current "circuit breaker" measures, Channel News Asia reported on Thursday. One of the questions to be tabled will be asking for a Commission of Inquiry to investigate the high incidences of COVID-19 among foreign workers, and how their living conditions may have led to the spread of the disease.

The Government will also provide updates on Singapore's response to the outbreak, with Health Minister Gan Kim Yong, National Development Minister Lawrence Wong and Manpower Minister Josephine Teo delivering ministerial statements on the issue. Singapore has taken the fight against the coronavirus to the next level, with a major effort to determine the extent of COVID-19 infection among the population and where weak links exist, The Straits Times reported on Thursday.

A key focus is to find out how many have been infected but did not show any symptoms and were therefore not tested for the virus. The National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID), which is spearheading the initiative, said this is being done using what is referred to as serology tests to analyse a person's antibodies to determine whether or not someone had been infected.

Singapore is believed to be among the first in the world to use such tests on a large scale, to hopefully show whether precautionary measures, such as safe distancing and mandatory mask-wearing, are effective and adequate. The results would also help policymakers understand how different groups, such as front-line healthcare workers, have been affected.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

SpiceJet flight brings 14 tonnes of medical supplies from China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

U.N. chief laments lack of global leadership in coronavirus fight

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday lamented a lack of leadership by world powers and a divided international community in the fight against the coronavirus as he raised concern about inadequate support for poor co...

Coronavirus situation in Madhya Pradesh improving: Chouhan

Madhya PradeshChief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday claimed there was a significant decline in the number of coronavirus cases in the state. So far, Madhya Pradesh has recorded 2,625 COVID-19 cases, including 137 deaths.Only 2.4 ...

Two medical teams deployed at Delhi's Azadpur Mandi to conduct COVID-19 check-up

Two medical teams have been deployed at Delhis Azadpur Mandi with immediate effect for medical check-up of any person with COVID-19 symptoms after coronavirus positive cases were detected at the wholesale market. Earlier on Thursday, four m...

The Matrix 4: John Wick directors reveal involvement in Keanu Reeves-starring movie

The Matrix 4 is going to be the first new Matrix movie since The Matrix Revolutions premiered in November 2003. The fourth movie of the franchise commenced production in San Francisco under the code name Project Ice Cream on February 4, 202...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020