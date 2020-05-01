Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gilead to work with partners to ramp up production of potential coronavirus treatment

Reuters | Updated: 01-05-2020 03:31 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 02:49 IST
Gilead to work with partners to ramp up production of potential coronavirus treatment
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr / GileadSciences

Gilead Sciences Inc, maker of the experimental coronavirus drug remdesivir, on Thursday said it will work with international partners to expand production of the potential COVID-19 treatment. The company said it still expects to have more than one million remdesivir treatment courses manufactured by December, "with plans to be able to produce several million treatment courses in 2021."

By the end of next month, Gilead said it should have manufactured more than 140,000 treatment courses of the drug that is given by infusion in the hospital. More patients could be served if the drug is proven to work in a shorter period of time than the standard 10-day course, Gilead said.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it has been in discussions with Gilead about making remdesivir available to patients as quickly as possible. Gilead also reported flat first-quarter earnings and its shares fell 2% in extended trading.

The U.S. National Institutes of Health on Wednesday said preliminary results from its trial of remdesivir showed that COVID-19 patients given the drug recovered 31% faster than those given a placebo. In that 1,063-patient trial, patients who received the Gilead drug recovered in 11 days compared with 15 days for those who received a placebo.

While the data will need more analysis to know just how well the drug might work and for which patients with COVID-19, it was hailed by U.S. health officials as highly significant since it clearly had an effect on the disease for which there are currently no approved treatments or vaccines. Data from a trial run by Gilead also unveiled on Wednesday, showed similar clinical improvements in patients with severe symptoms of COVID-19, regardless of whether they received five or ten days of treatment.

If the drug works just as well in half the time, there would be twice as much available for patients and the cost of therapy would be less. More detailed results of the U.S. study are expected next month. There are several other studies also looking at remdesirvir for the coronavirus.

On Thursday, The European Medicines Agency said it has started a 'rolling review' of data on the use of Gilead's antiviral drug for the treatment of COVID-19, the disease caused by the highly contagious virus. A rolling review is one of the regulatory tools available to the agency to help speed up its assessment of promising experimental medicine during a public health emergency.

Gilead said its first-quarter profit was largely flat from a year ago as a 5% increase in sales was offset by higher costs, including spending related to development of remdesivir. Gilead posted adjusted earnings of $1.68 a share on revenue of $5.55 billion in the quarter. Wall Street analysts, on average, forecast a profit of $1.57 on revenue of $5.45 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES.

First-quarter sales of Gilead's HIV drugs rose to $4.1 billion from $3.6 billion a year earlier. (Reporting By Deena Beasley Editing by Bill Berkrot)

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

SpiceJet flight brings 14 tonnes of medical supplies from China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Hyderabad Police Commissioner distributes Thermo steel bottles to police personnel in view of heat

Hyderabad Police Commissioner, Anjani Kumar on Thursday distributed Thermo steel bottles to police personnel at different places here in view of the COVID-19 crisis as the officers are working round the clock in the heat. The city Police Co...

Dolphins waive sack leader Charlton

The Miami Dolphins waived Taco Charlton, a former first-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys, on Thursday. Charlton, 25, was claimed off waivers from the Cowboys last September and had five sacks in 10 games five starts for Miami.No other Dolph...

American Airlines, Delta to require facial coverings on U.S. flights

Two of the largest U.S. airlines said Thursday they will require passengers to wear facial coverings on U.S. flights, joining JetBlue Airways Corp in taking the step to address the spread of the coronavirus. Delta Air Lines Inc and American...

Chargers pick up option on WR Williams

The Los Angeles Chargers picked up the fifth-year option on the contract of wide receiver Mike Williams, the team announced Thursday. The move keeps Williams under contract with the Chargers through the 2021 season.Williams, 25, will make 8...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020