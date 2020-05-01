American Airlines, Delta to require facial coverings on U.S. flights

Two of the largest U.S. airlines said Thursday they will require passengers to wear facial coverings on U.S. flights, joining JetBlue Airways Corp in taking the step to address the spread of the coronavirus. Delta Air Lines Inc and American Airlines Group Inc , along with the smaller Frontier Airlines, which is owned by private equity firm Indigo Partners LLC, announced they will require facial coverings.

Delta's new rules start May 4, while Frontier's start May 8 and American's requirements begin May 11. The policies exempt young children from wearing masks or other facial coverings. Other airlines like United Airlines are providing masks to travelers, but not requiring their use.

Many U.S. airlines are also requiring pilots and flight attendants to use facial coverings while on board aircraft. Airlines in the United States have seen a nearly 95% drop in U.S. passengers and are working to reassure customers about the safety of air travel by instituting new cleaning and social distancing procedures.

Some airline unions and U.S. lawmakers have urged the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to require facial coverings for all passengers and crew. The FAA has declined to do so, and it is not clear if the agency has the authority to compel people to wear face masks. The agency said Wednesday it is "working with air carriers to ensure they have processes in place for addressing public health risks for their crews and passengers."

Representative Peter DeFazio, who chairs the House Transportation Committee, called on the FAA to "require masks or other face coverings for all crewmembers and passengers on U.S. flights" and to require airlines "adopt reasonable, sound procedures for ensuring that passengers are spaced at safe distances from one another." Delta said the airline will require face coverings "starting in the check-in lobby" and at "Delta Sky Clubs, boarding gate areas, jet bridges and on board the aircraft for the duration of the flight – except during meal service."

Delta added their use "is also strongly encouraged in high-traffic areas, including security lines and restrooms. People unable to keep a face covering in place, including children, are exempt." American said the rules will prioritize "customer and team member well-being."

German airline group Lufthansa also said this week it would require facial coverings for all passengers starting May 4. Sara Nelson, international president of the Association of Flight Attendants union, said "absent federal action, we need every airline to require passengers wear face coverings to keep everyone safe in aviation."