Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia plots return of sport as spread of coronavirus slows

Reuters | Updated: 01-05-2020 05:31 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 05:31 IST
Australia plots return of sport as spread of coronavirus slows

The Australian government will meet on Friday to discuss how sport can restart as the number of new coronavirus cases dwindles and states begin to relax restrictions on social gatherings, two sources familiar with the details told Reuters.

Australia has reported about 6,700 cases of the new coronavirus and 93 deaths, significantly below the levels reported in the United States, Britain and Europe. Growth in new infections has slowed to less 0.5% a day, compared to 25% a month ago. "The agenda includes the principles for sport and other recreational activities," one source familiar with the cabinet agenda told Reuters.

Coronavirus has shredded the global sporting calendar including, putting top European soccer leagues and the National Basketball Association on hold, and forced the delay of the Olympics. The sporting suspensions have left some codes under mounting financial pressures as revenues run dry and television networks push to renegotiate rights deals.

Australia’s National Rugby League (NRL), which was interrupted after two rounds due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said earlier this week it will resume a 20-round competition on May 28, though it still requires government permission to restart. The return of the NRL would be extremely popular in the sport-mad country, though lawmakers have cautioned easing restrictions may create a second wave of infection.

Still, several states on Friday began easing some social distancing restrictions. In New South Wales, Australia's most populous state, households are now permitted to receive two adult guests, while the remote Northern Territory will lift social gathering limitations for non-contact sport, weddings and funerals on Friday.

The national government attributes its success in fighting coronavirus to the closure of external and internal borders, strict social distancing restrictions and widespread testing. While dangling more social freedoms, state lawmakers have pleaded with people to get tested if they have any coronavirus-like symptoms.

"If you have any symptoms whatsoever, even the mildest of symptom, please come forward and get tested," Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews told reporters in Melbourne. "We have achieved too much for us to give that back."

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

SpiceJet flight brings 14 tonnes of medical supplies from China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Andhra Pradesh govt sets up control room to help stranded people

Andhra Pradesh government has set up a control room for helping people stranded at other places. Andhra people which are stranded in other states can call 0866-2424680 and other states people stranded in Andhra can call 1902 and give their ...

Coronavirus shatters silver screen dreams for India's Bollywood

Indias film industry, purveyor of song-and-dance spectacles to millions, will take at least two years to recover financially from the coronavirus pandemic, which is threatening big-ticket projects, putting at risk tens of thousands of jobs....

With no source of income Sri Lanka refugees in Chennai brace for coronavirus crisis

With lockdown in place to curb the spread of coronavirus, some Sri Lankan refugees living in Chennai are facing hardships as they have no source of income. The nationwide lockdown was first imposed on March 25 to prevent the spread of coron...

Karnataka Govt appoints nodal officers to monitor movement of stranded people

Karnataka government has assigned State Nodal Officers after the Ministry of Home Affairs MHA order regarding the inter-state movement of stranded migrant workers, tourists, pilgrims and students during the lockdown period. The Nodal office...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020