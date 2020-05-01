Chhattisgarh: Raigarh medical college gets coronavirus testing approval
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur on Thursday approved testing facility for coronavirus at Government Medical College, Raigarh.ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 01-05-2020 09:19 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 09:19 IST
Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 1: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur on Thursday approved testing facility for coronavirus at Government Medical College, Raigarh.
AIIMS Director Dr Nitin M Nagarkar said, "Approval has been given to Raigarh Medical College to start Covid-19 test at their microbiology lab as per Indian Council of Medical Research guidelines. Now, Chhattisgarh has four Covid-19 testing facilities-one each at Jagdalpur, Raigarh and two at Raipur medical college including AIIMS."
"It will increase total sample testing capacity", he added. (ANI)
ALSO READ
IMF backs India's 'proactive' COVID-19 response
WHO chief hails India's step to engage in polio surveillance network to fight COVID-19
Indian mission in UK hosts COVID-19 virtual roundtable for Indian businesses
China dispatches 650,000 medical kits to India to fight COVID-19: Indian envoy
WHO welcomes joint efforts with India to fight COVID-19