Hungary PM warns of potential second wave of coronavirus in Oct-Nov

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 01-05-2020 11:49 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 11:31 IST
Prime Minister Viktor Orban (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr

Hungary needs to prepare for a potential second wave of the coronavirus outbreak in October-November, even though the spreading of the virus will likely slow in the summer, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday.

Orban also said if authorities manage to reduce the death rate from the pandemic in Budapest, where 80% of deaths have been recorded, only then will current restrictions be eased in the capital city. Hungary will lift a large part of restrictions in the countryside from Monday.

