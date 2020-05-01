Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the new coronavirus

Reuters | Updated: 01-05-2020 12:12 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 11:42 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the new coronavirus
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

More than 3.27 million people have reportedly been infected by the novel coronavirus globally, and 232,200 have died, according to a Reuters tally as of 0200 GMT on Friday.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

EUROPE * Britain was now past the peak of its coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, promising to set out a plan next week on how the country might start gradually returning to normal life. * Death toll in Italy climbed by 285, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 1,872. * Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, as confirmed cases surged past the 100,000-mark. * Ukraine reached 10,000 cases.

AMERICAS * More than 1.07 million people have been infected with the new coronavirus in the United States and 62,891 have died, according to a Reuters tally as of 0200 GMT on Friday. * Half of all U.S. states forged ahead with their own strategies for easing restrictions on restaurants, retail and other businesses shuttered by the coronavirus crisis. * U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday his hard-fought trade deal with China was now of secondary importance to the coronavirus pandemic and he threatened new tariffs on Beijing, as his administration crafted retaliatory measures over the outbreak. * California ordered beaches in Orange County to close after crowds defied public health guidelines to throng the popular shoreline last weekend. * Canada's coronavirus curve is flat but worrying trends are emerging, according to its top medical officer, as Alberta unveiled a plan to reopen its economy gradually. * Brazil reported a record 7,218 cases in the last 24 hours and 435 additional fatalities. * Peruvian authorities closed a busy food market in Lima after mass rapid testing confirmed more than 160 positive cases. ASIA-

PACIFIC * China reported 12 new cases for April 30, up from four a day earlier, bringing the national tally to 82,874. * Japan will formally decide as early as Monday whether to extend its state of emergency, which was originally set to end on May 6. * Thailand reported six new cases and no new death. * Malaysia will allow majority of businesses to resume operations from May 4. * Australia will consider next Friday whether to relax coronavirus-related mobility restrictions.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Turkey's death toll rose by 93 in the last 24 hours to 3,174, with 2,615 new cases of the virus. * The International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved $411 million in emergency assistance for Ethiopia.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT * Initial claims for state unemployment benefits totaled a seasonally adjusted 3.839 million for the week ended April 25, the U.S. Labor Department said, while the Commerce Department said consumer spending slumped by a record 7.5% in March.* Irish manufacturing activity suffered its sharpest monthly decline on record in April as output collapsed, while British factory output risks falling by more than half during the current quarter, a trade body said. * South Korean exports plunged at their sharpest pace since the global financial crisis in April. * Consumer prices in Japan's capital city fell for the first time in three years in April and national factory activity slumped, increasing fears that the pandemic could tip the country back into deflation. * France suffered its sharpest economic contraction since records began in 1949 in the first quarter. * Democratic Republic of Congo has cut its 2020 economic growth forecast to -1.9% and is expecting its economy to contract, its central bank said. * Chile's unemployment rate rose to 8.2% in the first quarter from the same period a year ago, hitting a decade high.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

Why Animal Kingdom Season 5 is unlikely to premiere in May 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

French rail company SNCF expects 3 bln euro coronavirus revenue hit

Frances state-owned SNCF railways company estimates it will lose at least 3 billion euros 3.3 billion in revenue as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, Les Echos daily newspaper reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources. Strikes over gov...

Younus Khan backs Shoaib Akhtar for speaking "bitter truth" about PCB

Former Pakistan skipper Younus Khan has backed speedster Shoaib Akhtar who lashed out at the Pakistan Cricket Board PCB for not taking serious action against people involved in match-fixing. Taking to Twitter Khan wrote, What a befitting an...

Oil prices climb on start of output cuts, US inventories lower than feared

Oil prices rose on Friday, extending the previous sessions gains, as major producers began output cuts to offset a slump in fuel demand triggered by the coronavirus pandemic while data showed U.S. crude inventories grew less than expected. ...

London stocks slide as Trump threatens China

London-listed stocks fell on Friday as data showed the UK housing market was grinding to a halt, with sentiment also dented by U.S. President Donald Trumps threat to impose new tariffs on China over the coronavirus crisis. The FTSE 100 was ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020