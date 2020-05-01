FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the new coronavirus

More than 3.27 million people have reportedly been infected by the novel coronavirus globally, and 232,200 have died, according to a Reuters tally as of 0200 GMT on Friday.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

EUROPE * Britain was now past the peak of its coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, promising to set out a plan next week on how the country might start gradually returning to normal life. * Death toll in Italy climbed by 285, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 1,872. * Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, as confirmed cases surged past the 100,000-mark. * Ukraine reached 10,000 cases.

AMERICAS * More than 1.07 million people have been infected with the new coronavirus in the United States and 62,891 have died, according to a Reuters tally as of 0200 GMT on Friday. * Half of all U.S. states forged ahead with their own strategies for easing restrictions on restaurants, retail and other businesses shuttered by the coronavirus crisis. * U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday his hard-fought trade deal with China was now of secondary importance to the coronavirus pandemic and he threatened new tariffs on Beijing, as his administration crafted retaliatory measures over the outbreak. * California ordered beaches in Orange County to close after crowds defied public health guidelines to throng the popular shoreline last weekend. * Canada's coronavirus curve is flat but worrying trends are emerging, according to its top medical officer, as Alberta unveiled a plan to reopen its economy gradually. * Brazil reported a record 7,218 cases in the last 24 hours and 435 additional fatalities. * Peruvian authorities closed a busy food market in Lima after mass rapid testing confirmed more than 160 positive cases. ASIA-

PACIFIC * China reported 12 new cases for April 30, up from four a day earlier, bringing the national tally to 82,874. * Japan will formally decide as early as Monday whether to extend its state of emergency, which was originally set to end on May 6. * Thailand reported six new cases and no new death. * Malaysia will allow majority of businesses to resume operations from May 4. * Australia will consider next Friday whether to relax coronavirus-related mobility restrictions.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Turkey's death toll rose by 93 in the last 24 hours to 3,174, with 2,615 new cases of the virus. * The International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved $411 million in emergency assistance for Ethiopia.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT * Initial claims for state unemployment benefits totaled a seasonally adjusted 3.839 million for the week ended April 25, the U.S. Labor Department said, while the Commerce Department said consumer spending slumped by a record 7.5% in March.* Irish manufacturing activity suffered its sharpest monthly decline on record in April as output collapsed, while British factory output risks falling by more than half during the current quarter, a trade body said. * South Korean exports plunged at their sharpest pace since the global financial crisis in April. * Consumer prices in Japan's capital city fell for the first time in three years in April and national factory activity slumped, increasing fears that the pandemic could tip the country back into deflation. * France suffered its sharpest economic contraction since records began in 1949 in the first quarter. * Democratic Republic of Congo has cut its 2020 economic growth forecast to -1.9% and is expecting its economy to contract, its central bank said. * Chile's unemployment rate rose to 8.2% in the first quarter from the same period a year ago, hitting a decade high.