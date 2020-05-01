Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tourists trickle back to village by China's Great Wall as virus curbs relaxed

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 01-05-2020 14:30 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 14:15 IST
Tourists trickle back to village by China's Great Wall as virus curbs relaxed
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The mock Qing dynasty village nestled below the Great Wall would normally be teeming with tourists on Labour Day, but the thin crowds on Friday showed that while China's coronavirus epidemic has subsided, people's fears could take longer to fade. During holidays, some 100,000 visitors a day would traipse around the quaint stone-paved streets of Gubei Water Town, 110 kilometers (68 miles) northeast of Beijing. Its marketing manager reckoned on getting just a tenth of that number this year.

"People have concerns about the virus and are unwilling to travel long distances," said Guo Baorong. For a start, there will be no international tourists this time, he said, noting foreigners would normally make up around 15% of visitors. About 70% of China's tourist attractions had reopened as of Thursday, according to China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism, but all sites have had to cap visitors to 30% of designed capacity.

More sites, including the Forbidden City in Beijing, were set to reopen Friday. Staff at the entrance to Gubei Water Town checked visitors' temperatures and health tracking codes. And inside, lines on the ground directed tourists to stand one meter apart and stores used ropes to keep crowds from forming. Like everywhere in China since the lockdowns were imposed to stem the epidemic, everyone wore masks.

Still, in places where tourists squeezed together as the streets narrowed, staff shouted at them to spread out. Some tourists enjoyed the smaller crowds.

Xiao Chen, a 24-year-old student wearing traditional Chinese garb known as "Hanfu" came to Gubei to take pictures around ancient architecture. "It's good to come out of the city. There was barely anyone in Gubei Water Town yesterday, and even today, it's not crowded," she said.

The tranquility may not last. Room bookings jumped on Thursday after Beijing and nearby areas began easing coronavirus restrictions, with about 90% of accommodation now reserved. "We were not expecting that many people to come in," said Guo.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

Why Animal Kingdom Season 5 is unlikely to premiere in May 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Indonesia reports 433 new coronavirus cases, 8 deaths

Indonesia confirmed on Friday 433 new coronavirus infections, taking the total number of cases to 10,551, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said.Yurianto reported eight new deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 800, while ...

Soccer-Lyon to claim 'dozens of millions' in damages after season ended

Olympique Lyonnais will seek dozens of million euros in damages after they were deprived of a spot in European competition for the first time in a quarter of a century following the French Leagues decision to end the Ligue 1 season amid the...

Rugby League-NRL's plans to restart boosted after Queensland says teams can travel

National Rugby Leagues hopes of restarting competition by May 28 were boosted on Friday with Queensland state confirming teams can cross its border for matches even if travel restrictions for the broader public have not been relaxed by then...

Tourists trickle back to village by China's Great Wall as virus curbs relaxed

The mock Qing dynasty village nestled below the Great Wall would normally be teeming with tourists on Labour Day, but the thin crowds on Friday showed that while Chinas coronavirus epidemic has subsided, peoples fears could take longer to f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020