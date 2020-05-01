Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mthembu attends G20 meeting to discuss using digital technology in responding COVID19

Minister Mthembu thanked the G20 Presidency, Saudi for this excellent initiative of convening the meeting, which was chaired by the Saudi Arabia Minister of Communications, H.E. Eng Abdullah Amer Al-Swaha. g.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 01-05-2020 15:12 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 15:00 IST
Mthembu attends G20 meeting to discuss using digital technology in responding COVID19
Minister Mthembu informed the meeting that South Africa had the fortune to learn lessons from other countries, enabling us to act before the disease became too prevalent. Image Credit: Twitter(@JacksonMthembu_)

On Thursday, 30th April 2020, the Acting Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Mr. Jackson Mthembu attended a Virtual Extraordinary G20 Digital Economy Ministerial Meeting. The meeting discussed the role of digital technologies in responding to the COVID19 global pandemic.

Minister Mthembu thanked the G20 Presidency, Saudi for this excellent initiative of convening the meeting, which was chaired by the Saudi Arabia Minister of Communications, H.E. Eng Abdullah Amer Al-Swaha. g.

Minister Mthembu informed the meeting that South Africa had the fortune to learn lessons from other countries, enabling us to act before the disease became too prevalent. "It is really clear that one of the most powerful tools at our disposal is our ICT sector. We need to provide up to date and accurate medical information, statistics, as well as information on new government regulations, to inform all of our citizens about the COVID19 pandemic," Mthembu said.

Minister Mthembu also highlighted the response of communications service providers who have been decisive by agreeing early on, to provide zero-rated services for health and education purposes. This has helped many citizens, who would otherwise have struggled in this regard. It has also ensured that many young people are able to continue their schooling during the crisis, despite challenges regarding those in rural and poor areas. Through the use of geolocation solutions, telecommunications companies have worked with the government in the tracing and tracking of those who have come in contact with those infected with COVID19 without infringing on the privacy and human rights of South African citizens.

Furthermore, Minister Mthembu advocated for the meeting to include in its statement a text encouraging the zero-rating of telecommunications and data services specified for public services such as health, education, and public service pronouncements in our G20 Digital Ministers statement today. Minister Mthembu stressed on the need for partnership with the international community, the various industries, especially the ICT sectors and the SMMEs to come together to develop and explore solutions to mitigate the spread of the virus. He further indicated that COVID-19 provides an opportunity for affordable ICT infrastructure and digital technology solutions such as Artificial Intelligence, High-Performance Computing, Robotics, and IOTs to be explored.

"The African continent would like to encourage G20 countries to share their experiences and expertise with developing countries and where possible, provide support with infrastructure, equipment, medicines, technical assistance, and other resources," he added.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Padam Dugar elected CREDAI Chennai chapter President

Chennai, May 1 PTI Real estate developers body Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India CREDAI on Friday announced the appointment of Padam Dugar as new president of its Chennai chapter. Dugar succeeds W S Habib and woul...

Conduct rapid antibody tests for surveillance, HC tells Maha

The Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court has asked the Maharashtra government to undertake rapid antibody tests with reliable kits provided by Indian companies since the Indian Council for Medical Research ICMR has recognised the utility of su...

Athletics-Pole vault trio set for unique garden challenge during lockdown

Three of pole vaults biggest names will compete in a unique competition this weekend, but they will not be breaking any lockdowns as they do battle from their gardens. World record-holder Armand Duplantis, twice world champion Sam Kendricks...

COVID-19 patient dies after consuming toxic liquid in UP

Kanpur UP, May 1 PTI&#160;A coronavirus patient died at a hospital here on Friday allegedly after consuming some toxic liquid at the community health centre he was admitted to in Sarsaul in Uttar Pradeshs Kanpur Dehat district, a health off...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020