Japan's Abe says leaning toward extending state of emergency on May 4

Japan's Abe says leaning toward extending state of emergency on May 4Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 01-05-2020 15:11 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 14:59 IST
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he would review the state of emergency over the coronavirus epidemic on May 4, and was leaning towards extending it by roughly a month.
The medical situation remained tough and further cooperation by citizens was needed, he said, adding that the final decision would depend on the situation in different regions of the country.
- READ MORE ON:
- Shinzo Abe
- Japanese