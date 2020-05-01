Left Menu
Development News Edition

Woman living in her car brings sandwiches, love to the homeless of Houston

Reuters | Houston | Updated: 01-05-2020 15:52 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 15:31 IST
Woman living in her car brings sandwiches, love to the homeless of Houston
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Dominick SeJohn Walton spots a man with a shopping cart piled high with belongings and a sign that says "Homeless. Please Help" under a Texas highway overpass. With the coronavirus keeping many at home, the road is quieter than usual. She hands him a plastic bag filled with a baloney and cheese sandwich, cookies, and applesauce. On the outside, she has written in permanent blue marker: 'God Bless. Jesus loves you. I love you!'

Walton knows what it is like to be homeless and hungry. She is currently living mainly in her car, sleeping at her sister's apartment in Houston sometimes. "I started serving meals to the homeless because I understand what it's like not to know where your next meal is going to come from and that's the least that I feel like we can do for our community is to give back," said the 27-year-old.

Walton's car became her home after she became depressed following surgery for an ectopic pregnancy. She quit her job as a gas station cashier and is now living in the 2010 Chevrolet Malibu, trying to save enough money to start a t-shirt business featuring her own designs. She was recently hired by a non-profit organization that distributes meals to low-income families. In many U.S. cities, homeless people are spending their nights on empty trains, or camping behind closed businesses and under deserted highways. Many fear to enter homeless shelters, where the coronavirus can spread fast.

Walton drives around and spots a man sitting on the ground. "Hello sir," she calls out, her big smile hidden behind the surgical mask she wears. He does not respond, perhaps dozing, so she touches his elbow with her gloved hand to give him some food.

Walton buys the groceries herself or uses leftovers from her employer, making the bags in her sister's apartment, where her 1-year-old and 4-year-old nieces play. When she is done for the day, she parks her car near a mall, park, or just a quiet neighborhood, propping her cellphone against the car window while she stretches out in the front seat.

Her dreams: A t-shirt business so successful that she can give away even more food.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Fast, sensitive antibody blood test for COVID-19 developed

Scientists have developed a quick, sensitive test for antibodies against the novel coronavirus in human blood that could help doctors track a persons exposure to COVID-19, as well as confirm suspected cases that tested negative by other met...

Virus worries haunt workers demanding rights on May Day

No job at all, or a job without enough virus protections millions of workers around the world are marking international labour day trapped between hunger and fear, as more countries and states reopen for business even though the pandemic i...

EPCES urges Haryana govt to allow partial operations of SEZs, EOUs in some districts

Exporters body for special economic zones EPCES on Friday sought permission to resume at least partial operations at manufacturing units in certain districts of Haryana. The EPCES said special economic zones SEZs and export oriented units E...

IAG's Spanish airlines secure $1.1 bln of state-backed loans

International Consolidated Airlines Groups IAG Spanish airlines Iberia and Vueling have secured 1 billion euros 1.1 billion of government-backed loans to cope with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, IAG said on Friday. Iberia, Spain...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020