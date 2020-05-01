Dr Jitendra Singh distributes protective kits to medical and police personnel

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh applauded the selfless service of the medical fraternity and the police force and handed over 4900 protective kits put together by Kendriya Bhandar, comprising of sanitizer, hand wash etc. for the use of medical and police personnel as a token gesture of appreciation for their work. The kits were handed over to the representatives of the Ministry of Health and Delhi Police today in a small event held at his residence. The norms of social distancing were observed during the event.

Later, talking to the media Dr Jitendra Singh said that our country has been engaged in a war against the coronavirus for the last several weeks. While most of the citizens have been homebound following the regulations imposed due to the countrywide lockdown, some persons viz, medical and police personnel, have been working beyond their normal call of duty in these difficult times. He also added that responding to the call of the Hon Prime Minister of India in the wake of the COVID 19 pandemic, Union Ministries of Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions and DoNER have been taking a series of measures after the declaration of the Lockdown.

Kendriya Bhandar, a welfare project under the aegis of Department of Personnel and Training, has been serving the consumers with a regular and continuous supply of essential goods. Earlier, in the first week of this month, Dr Jitendra Singh handed over 2200 Essential kits of edible and household items prepared by KendriyaBhandar to DM (Central) and SDM, Civil Lines, Central Delhi District for distribution to needy families.

(With Inputs from PIB)