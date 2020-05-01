Left Menu
Zimbabwe extends coronavirus lockdown, announces $720 mln stimulus

Reuters | Harare | Updated: 01-05-2020 21:27 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 21:05 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa extended a coronavirus lockdown by two more weeks and announced a $720 million stimulus for distressed companies, most which will be allowed to open from Monday.

The southern African nation has been on lockdown for five weeks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, shutting an economy struggling with shortages of foreign currency, food, electricity and medicines.

