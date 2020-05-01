RIMS micro-biology department shut for 3 days after lab technician tests positive for COVID-19

The micro-biology department of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) here has been closed for three days after a lab technician tested positive for COVID-19, health officials said on Friday. The department's superintendent, Manoj, said the decision was taken as per instructions of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

He said the micro-biology wing would be sanitised during the period of closure. The technician, who was among three persons who tested positive on Thursday, has been admitted to the COVID-19 ward in the hospital, Manoj said.

Fresh samples would be sent to the Itki Arogyashala in the city during the time the RIMS department is shut, he added..