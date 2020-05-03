Haryana's Sonipat district reports 17 new Coronavirus cases

At least 17 test positive for COVID 19 in Haryana's Sonipat district, their reports came late last night. According to the reports, the cases are being reported from different parts of the district.

After new cases detected in the Sonipat, the total tally in the district reaches 44.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 1,301 in India; cases climb to 39,980

