FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the new coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the new coronavirusReuters | Updated: 03-05-2020 14:58 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 14:58 IST
More than 3.44 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 243,015 have died, according to a Reuters tally, as of 0200 GMT on Sunday. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. * For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser. EUROPE * The British government had a contingency plan for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's death as he battled COVID-19 in intensive care last month, he said in an interview with The Sun newspaper. * The United Kingdom's COVID-19 death toll rose 621 to 28,131 as of May 1, just short of Italy which has so far had the world's second most deadly outbreak of the disease after the United States. * Russia recorded its highest daily rise in confirmed coronavirus cases with 10,633 new cases, bringing the total to 134,687, with more than half of cases and deaths in Moscow. * Roche Holding
MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Iran plans to reopen mosques and schools in areas that have been consistently free of the coronavirus as President Hassan Rouhani's government starts to ease restrictions. * Malls in the United Arab Emirates' capital Abu Dhabi began reopening to a restricted number of customers as the UAE eases lockdown measures imposed more than a month ago. ECONOMIC FALLOUT * Billionaire investor Warren Buffett said the United States' capacity to withstand crises provides a silver lining as it combats the coronavirus, even as he acknowledged that the global pandemic could significantly damage the economy and his investments. * Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold its entire stakes in the four largest U.S. airlines in April, Chairman Warren Buffett said at the company's annual meeting, saying "the world has changed" for the aviation industry. * The ongoing U.S. travel crisis is causing thousands of job cuts as the aviation sector waits for passengers to return to the skies but braces for years of lower demand because of the pandemic. * Most major bourses in the Gulf fell sharply on Sunday with Saudi Arabia falling the most, mirroring Friday's slide in global shares after President Donald Trump's revived threat of new U.S. tariffs against China dampened risk appetite. * Austria's central bank expects economic output to shrink more than twice as much this year as it forecast just a month ago as the coronavirus lockdown lasts longer than anticipated, its Governor Robert Holzmann said. (Compiled by Frances Kerry)
