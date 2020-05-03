Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian businessman dies of coronavirus in UAE

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 03-05-2020 15:59 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 15:36 IST
Indian businessman dies of coronavirus in UAE
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A 62-year-old Indian businessman has died in Abu Dhabi after contracting the novel coronavirus, according to a media report. PK Kareem Haji, who hailed from Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, died on Thursday due to complications arising from coronavirus infection, his son Mohammad Abdul Gafoor told the Gulf News.

Haji was a former president of Abu Dhabi Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre (KMCC) and an active member in the Indian Islamic Centre and the Sunni Centre, the daily reported. Gafoor said his father was a diabetes patient for 15 years. "Two weeks ago he complained of fever, cough. Our local doctor took a swab test and the result came positive (for coronavirus). My father was shifted to Burjeel Hospital in Abu Dhabi. His condition deteriorated and the last two days he was put on a ventilator," Gafoor said. Haji is survived by his wife, three sons, and four grandchildren.

The Indian community here is in "shock" with Haji's passing, the daily reported. "We are in shock. Haji tested positive two weeks ago. His condition was pretty serious and he was put on a ventilator. But on April 30 he died in the early hours of the morning at 12.36 am. The community is very sad," said Shukoor Ali Kallungan, president of KMCC, Abu Dhabi. Hajis were leading the fight against coronavirus in Abu Dhabi. He was in charge of a food drive feeding over 1,000 people. Haji was working with restaurants to send packed meals to workers during the country's sterilization drive.

TRENDING

Those who want to travel from other states to K'taka and vice-versa must register on 'Sevasindhu' website: Minister

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Cillian Murphy hints ‘chaos & knocking heads’ for Tommy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Fresh dates for JEE, NEET to be announced on May 5: HRD ministry

In a relief for engineering and medical aspirants, the HRD ministry on Sunday said fresh dates for competitive exams --JEE and NEET-- will be announced on May 5. The exams were postponed due to nationwide lockdown announced to contain the C...

Soccer-Premier League, clubs 'scared' to publicly back restart, says Neville

The Premier League and its clubs are frightened to death about publicly backing the resumption of the season as they do not want to be held liable if someone dies because of the coronavirus, television pundit Gary Neville said on Sunday. Pr...

Noted Kannada poet Prof KS Nisar Ahmed dies at 84

Noted Kannada poet Prof KS Nisar Ahmed passed away at his residence at the age of 84, today.Prof Nisar Ahmed was a Padma Shri awardee and a recognised poet of Karnataka. ANI...

Rohingya refugees floating at sea land on Bangladesh island

At least 29 Rohingya refugees from a fishing boat floating in the Bay of Bengal for weeks have landed on an island in southern Bangladesh, officials said Sunday. The refugees, including 15 women and six children, landed on Bhasan Char islan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020