OPDs to start from Wed with 50 staff: Goa Health Minister

All out-patient departments inhospitals in Goa, including the nodal GMCH, will be allowed tofunction from Wednesday with 50 per cent staff

The decision to restart OPDs in community, primary andurban health centres, district and sub-district hospitals aswell as Goa Medical College and Hospital was approved by stateHealth Minister Vishwajit Rane

"We may open all OPDs, including GMC, with 50 per centload factor from Wednesday. Protective gears and N95 masks tobe provided to the doctors conducting OPDs," Rane said in anoting moved to the health department, a copy of which is withPTI.