Lufthansa board hopeful of securing government bailout soon

Lufthansa board hopeful of securing government bailout soonReuters | Berlin | Updated: 03-05-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 20:19 IST
Lufthansa is hopeful that its bailout talks with the German government can be concluded soon, the airline's board told staff in a letter seen by Reuters, adding that it is also considering alternatives such as creditor protection.
"We estimate that these talks can lead to a conclusion soon," Chief Executive Carsten Spohr and board members wrote in the letter, adding that they are also checking alternative options but do not expect to need them.