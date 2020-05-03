Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai COVID-19 cases up by 441 to 8613; 21 new deaths

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-05-2020 20:39 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 20:35 IST
Mumbai COVID-19 cases up by 441 to 8613; 21 new deaths
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai on Sunday reported 441 new COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths, a BMC official said. With this, the total number of the cases has mounted to 8,613 and death toll to 343, he said.

"On Sunday 441 people tested positive for coronavirus in Mumbai while 21 died due to the disease, taking the total number of COVID-19 patients in the state capital to 8,613 and that of the deceased to 343," the official said. Reports of 60 of the 441 patients who tested positive for coronavirus were confirmed on Sunday. They were tested between April 30 and May 1, he said.

"The BMC health department also discharged 100 patients, taking the total number of recovered patients to 1,804 so far," he added. Mumbai's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,613, new cases 441, deaths 343, discharged 1,804, active cases 6,466.

TRENDING

Those who want to travel from other states to K'taka and vice-versa must register on 'Sevasindhu' website: Minister

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19:NDMC announces Rs 15 lakh compensation for frontline workers in case of death

The New Delhi Municipal Council NDMC will provide Rs 15 lakh compensation in case of death of any of its employee fighting the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. The compensation will be provided to both regular and contractual workers, ...

Centre sends public health teams to 20 worst-affected districts to help states in virus containment

Twenty central public health teams have been constituted and are being deployed in as many affected districts having high case load of COVID-19 in nine states and Delhi to identify the gaps and support them in proper implementation of clust...

IT hardware company expect to resume partial production this week, 100% next month

Electronics manufacturers expect to resume partial production this week and full capacity by end of next month if there is no change in guidelines from the government, according to senior company officials. The central and some state govern...

Pune cop, his wife play parents' role to solemnise wedding of IT professional, doctor

Pune Police on Sunday performed the role of the parents to solemnise the marriage of a young couple upon receiving the request from their parents. It was important for Aditya Singh, an IT professional and Neha Khushwaha, a doctor to get mar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020