Left Menu
Development News Edition

Few masks in packed Burkina Faso mosques as coronavirus ban lifted

Reuters | Ouagadougou | Updated: 03-05-2020 22:32 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 21:33 IST
Few masks in packed Burkina Faso mosques as coronavirus ban lifted

Muslims, many praying shoulder-to-shoulder and without face masks, crowded mosques in Burkina Faso's capital Ouagadougou on Sunday, after the government lifted an order closing them.

Authorities ordered mosques to be closed in March as the coronavirus outbreak grew in the West African country, which as of Sunday, had recorded 652 cases and 44 deaths from COVID-19. But the order faced opposition, particularly during the ongoing holy month of Ramadan and on Saturday about 100 people protested outside the offices of the Federation of Islamic Associations of Burkina (FAIB) to demand its withdrawal.

The FAIB, which acts as an intermediary between the government and Muslims, later said that the government had lifted the order, provided that worshippers wore masks and respected physical distancing and other health restrictions. But at the Central Mosque of the Sunni Movement of Burkina Faso on Sunday hundreds of worshippers packed into tight spaces to pray, a Reuters reporter said.

"We cannot be in a house of God and impose our own laws," Talla Beye, 40, a jeweler who had come to pray, said. And few wore masks in Ouagadougou's largest mosque.

"It is God who brought the disease and who will protect us. Mask or not, God is already in control," he added. Abdoul Moumini Zoundi, the FAIB's permanent secretary, acknowledged many worshippers were not respecting the health guidelines at mosques across Ouagadougou but said people felt a religious obligation to pray close to others.

"I came with my own prayer mat to avoid praying on the same mat as others," he said. "As for masks, some wore them, others didn't."

Despite the spread of the coronavirus across West Africa, some governments have moved to lift certain restrictions, including lockdowns and market closures, partly to reduce the damage to some of the world's poorest economies. The reported rates of infection in the region are far lower than in other parts of the world, but the World Health Organization worries the outbreak will overwhelm fragile health systems and has warned against lifting restrictions too quickly.

TRENDING

Those who want to travel from other states to K'taka and vice-versa must register on 'Sevasindhu' website: Minister

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Pak says 18 million people could lose jobs due to lockdown as coronavirus tally crosses 20,000

Around 18 million Pakistanis could lose their jobs in the country due to ongoing lockdown enforced to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, a top minister said on Sunday, as the COVID-19 tally crossed 20,000 after 981 more patients w...

Massive search operation along International Border in JK's Kathua

Security forces on Sunday carried out a massive search operation along the International Border IB in Hiaranagar sector of Jammu and Kashmirs Kathua district following information about movement of suspected persons, officials said. The Arm...

Congress leader Ramesh Datta dies

Veteran Delhi Congress leader Ramesh Datta died at a hospital here on Sunday night, party leaders said. Datta, in his late 70s, breathed his last at Batra hospital where he was admitted due to some health issues, said Delhi Congress media s...

COVID-19: Hry to impose 12-hr curfew between 7 pm and 7 am from Monday

Curfew will be imposed in Haryana from 7 pm to 7 am with effect from May 4, state Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora said on Sunday. Haryanas neighbouring state Punjab and common capital Chandigarh had imposed curfew before the nationwide ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020