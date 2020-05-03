Six doctors at NDMC-run hospitals, 3 others test positive for coronavirus

Nine more people, including doctors and contacts of COVID-19 patients at NDMC-run hospitals, have tested positive for novel coronavirus, officials said on Sunday. Three doctors of Hindu Rao Hospital and as many doctors from Kasturba Hospital tested positive for COVID-19, an official of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC).

Husbands of two nurses working at the NDMC-run Hindu Rao Hospital tested positive for coronavirus, he said. A patient, who was referred by the OPD of Hindu Rao Hospital, was also found infected with the dreaded virus, the official said.

The total number of staffers who have tested positive for coronavirus at the Hindu Rao Hospital stands at six. At Kasturba Hospital, two postgraduate students had tested positive for the virus within a span of one week. The tally of infected staffers at the hospital stands at five.

All the COVID-19 confirmed cases have been put under quarantine, the official added. Meanwhile, the NDMC said it will take strict action against its employee who violated quarantine protocols and came to work.

A lab technician did not inform NDMC officials that his wife had tested positive for coronavirus on April 28. "Instead of being in quarantine, he did not tell us and kept coming to work till May 2. His own report came on May 1, and he didn't inform the authorities," the official said.

An ambulance was sent to pick up his family members who were yet to be tested for COVID-19, he said. "While we will help him and his family in view of their current distress, he is also liable for action for having failed to inform us as per law," the official added.