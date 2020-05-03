FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the new coronavirus

More than 3.44 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 243,015 have died, according to a Reuters tally, as of 0200 GMT on Sunday. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. * For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser. EUROPE * Parts of the world are starting to emerge from the pandemic and to cautiously resume some sort of normal life, but the new coronavirus will pose significant risks until vaccines are developed, the WHO's top emergencies expert said. * Spaniards revelled in a second day of freedom, heading outside in time-slots for age groups on the first weekend adults were allowed out since one of the world's strictest coronavirus lockdowns was imposed in mid-March. * The British government had a contingency plan for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's death as he battled COVID-19 in intensive care last month, he said in an interview with The Sun newspaper. * Russia recorded its highest daily rise in confirmed coronavirus cases with 10,633 new cases, bringing the total to 134,687, with more than half of cases and deaths in Moscow. * Roche Holding received emergency use approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for an antibody test to help determine if people have ever been infected with the coronavirus, the Swiss drugmaker said. * Austria's loosened lockdown means tennis players can return to the court as long as they stick to coronavirus-related rules - singles only, no touching each other's tennis balls, and definitely no shaking hands at the net. AMERICAS * In the United States, sunny days and warm weather are proving to be as challenging to manage as restaurants, hair salons and other businesses as about half of states partially reopen their economies. * Canada's daily coronavirus death toll edged up by under 5% in another sign the outbreak has peaked and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised additional funding for mental healthcare services. * Families in a poor satellite city of Mexico's capital with one of the country's highest coronavirus tallies have staged protests to demand news of sick relatives and the return of the bodies of the dead after videos surfaced showing cadavers at a hospital. * An inmate uprising at a Brazilian prison stoked by fears of a coronavirus outbreak saw seven prison guards briefly taken hostage in Manaus, a state capital deep in the Amazon rainforest where public services have been overwhelmed by the pandemic. ASIA-PACIFIC * South Korea will further relax social distancing rules from May 6, allowing a phased re-opening of businesses, as the nation has largely managed to bring the coronavirus outbreak under control, the government said. * Japan could ease some coronavirus curbs by allowing places such as parks and museums to reopen, provided proper preventive measures were in place, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said. * Singapore will progressively ramp up its manufacturing activities, its minister of trade and industry said, with the city-state looking to restart its economy as curbs start to ease over the next few weeks. * India's air force flew aircraft low over more than a dozen cities, part of a nationwide campaign by the armed forces to thank healthcare workers and other essential services personnel fighting the outbreak. * China has published a short animation titled "Once Upon a Virus" mocking the U.S. response to the new coronavirus, using Lego-like figures to represent the two countries.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Muslims, many praying shoulder-to-shoulder and without face masks, crowded mosques in Burkina Faso's capital Ouagadougou after the government lifted an order closing them. * Jordan said it had lifted all restrictions on economic activity in the latest easing of lockdown rules. * Israel reopened some schools but the bid to edge back to normality was boycotted by several municipalities and many parents who cited poor government preparation. * Malls in the United Arab Emirates' capital Abu Dhabi began reopening to a restricted number of customers as the UAE eases lockdown measures. * Iran plans to reopen mosques and schools in areas that have been consistently free of the coronavirus. ECONOMIC FALLOUT * White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said he would not rule out any element in the next potential coronavirus relief bill, including more money for state and local governments and the small business program. * Billionaire investor Warren Buffett said the United States' capacity to withstand crises provides a silver lining as it combats the coronavirus, even as he acknowledged that the global pandemic could significantly damage the economy and his investments. * Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold its entire stakes in the four largest U.S. airlines in April, Chairman Warren Buffett said at the company's annual meeting. * Saudi Arabia's stock market fell sharply on Sunday, snapping three sessions of gains as the prospect of more stringent measures to cope with the coronavirus and Moody's downgrading of the kingdom's outlook soured investor sentiment. (Compiled by Frances Kerry)