Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pompeo says 'significant' evidence new coronavirus emerged from Chinese lab

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-05-2020 02:32 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 02:29 IST
Pompeo says 'significant' evidence new coronavirus emerged from Chinese lab
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday there was "a significant amount of evidence" that the new coronavirus emerged from a Chinese laboratory, but did not dispute U.S. intelligence agencies' conclusion that it was not man-made.

"There is a significant amount of evidence that this came from that laboratory in Wuhan," Pompeo told ABC's "This Week," referring to the virus that emerged late last year in China and has killed about 240,000 people around the world, including more than 67,000 in the United States. Pompeo then briefly contradicted a statement issued this week by the top U.S. spy agency that said the virus did not appear to be man-made or genetically modified. That statement undercut conspiracy theories promoted by anti-China activists and some supporters of President Donald Trump who suggest it was developed in a Chinese government biological weapons laboratory.

"The best experts so far seem to think it was man-made. I have no reason to disbelieve that at this point," Pompeo said. When the interviewer pointed out that was not the conclusion of U.S. intelligence agencies, Pompeo backtracked, saying, "I've seen what the intelligence community has said. I have no reason to believe that they've got it wrong." The U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to a request for clarification on Pompeo's comments.

Thursday's report from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence said it concurred with "the wide scientific consensus" that the disease was not man-made. U.S. officials familiar with intelligence reporting and analysis have said for weeks that they do not believe Chinese scientists developed the coronavirus in a government biological weapons lab from which it then escaped.

Rather, they have said they believe it was either introduced through human contact with wildlife at a meat market in the central city of Wuhan or could have escaped from one of two Wuhan government laboratories believed to be conducting civilian research into possible biological hazards. Pompeo on Thursday said it was not known whether the virus came from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, a meat market, or somewhere else. Trump said the same day that he was confident it may have originated in a Chinese virology lab, but he declined to describe the evidence.

TRENDING

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Venezuela government says eight killed in foiled mercenary 'incursion'

Venezuelas government said it foiled a marine incursion on Sunday by terrorist mercenaries who attempted to enter the country on speedboats from neighboring Colombia, which opposition leaders dismissed as a staged incident.President Nicolas...

Standings tighten in Road to Rio - Europe

The middle of the Group B standings of the ESL One Road to Rio - Europe tournament tightened up on Sunday, as mousesports and Copenhagen Flames each won to close out Week 2. As a result, the four teams mousesports beat G2 Esports and CPHF t...

Snell sweeps Giolito, wins first MLB The Show Players League title

Tampa Bay Rays star and Cy Young hurler Blake Snell swept pitcher Lucas Giolito of the Chicago White Sox on Sunday to claim the inaugural MLB The Show Players League title in dominating fashion. Snell claimed the best-of-five World Series 5...

Snell sweeps Giolito, wins first MLB The Show Players League title

Tampa Bay Rays star and Cy Young hurler Blake Snell swept pitcher Lucas Giolito of the Chicago White Sox on Sunday to claim the inaugural MLB The Show Players League title in dominating fashion. Snell claimed the best-of-five World Series 5...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020